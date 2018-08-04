Countdown is on for space ship’s landing

The final countdown has started ahead of the arrival of Tim Peake’s spaceship at Peterborough Cathedral.

he Soyuz capsule that took Major Peake to the International Space Station – and back safely to Earth – will arrive next week, with the exhibition opening on Saturday, August 11.

This week curtains have been put in place over windows in the historic cathedral to protect the craft from the sunshine – despite the capsule having survived incredible temperatures and pressures during re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Along with the capsule, the cathedral will also host Major Peake’s space suit, and the 25m parachute which brought the craft and crew back to solid ground with a bump.

The exhibition will run until November 5.

There will be a range of events and activities while it is housed in the 900 year-old building.

The exhibition is part of a national tour run by the Science Museum, and an education programme is also being run to encourage youngsters to get involved in STEM (Science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects.

Volunteers needed

The exhibition to see the capsule will be free, and will open between 10am and 5pm Monday to Saturday, and noon until 3pm on Sundays. There will also be the Samsung Space Descent VR, giving visitors the chance to experience a virtual landing in the capsule. Tickets cost £5.

Peterborough Cathedral is also appealing for volunteers to help run the exhibition.

Volunteers need to be aged 18+ and available for at least one day or two half days per week. To find out more, email volunteer@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk