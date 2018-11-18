Cosy up with a cat this winter

As the dark nights draw in and the temperatures drop, we have found ourselves inundated with unwanted and abandoned felines, young and old, from pedigree to domestic moggie, we’ve seen it all this year, says Peterborough Cats Protection spokeswoman Sheridan Gaunt.

Just this week, more kittens found abandoned came into our branch along with a heavily pregnant female. At this time of year we really shouldn’t be seeing this, but with the kitten season starting late, it’s a worrying time as very young kittens don’t stand much chance of surviving with no shelter and warmth.

We can only continue to help this volume of homeless cats if people support us through adoption, and our fundraising events. A cat can offer so much love and companionship - they really do make a house a home.

We charge an adoption fee of £55 for a cat and £80 for a kitten, which includes their first vaccination against Cat Flu, Enteritis and Feline Leukaemia, flea and worm treatment, microchipping, neutering and a full veterinary health check.

All cats also receive four weeks free insurance from Petplan.

In addition to this, raising funds is so important. As a voluntary run branch, we must ensure funds are in place to help this high volume of cats. We will be hosting ‘A Psychic Night Out’ on Friday (November 16) in the Sponsors Lounge at Peterborough United Football Club, London Road. There will be a clairvoyant demonstration with Susan Dowler starting at 7.30pm, followed by a spirit portrait art demonstration by Mark Dowler. Private readings will also be available on the night along with the chance to purchase a few Christmas gifts from our stallholders. Tickets are £10, and all the monies raised on the night will go directly to help the cats in our care.

To purchase your ticket either contact our helpline on 0345 371 2750 or email: publicity@peterborough.cats.org.uk

If you would like to cosy up this winter and give a cat a forever home, then contact us on 0345 371 2750 or email us at homing@peterborough.cats.org.uk