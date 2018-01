Cambridgeshire's coroner's office are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a Peterborough man.

Stephen Davies, 66, of Walton Park, Peterborough, died recently, but the authorities have been unable to trace his next of kin.

Anyone who believes they can help identify Mr Davies' next of kin should call the Cambridgeshire Coroner's Office on 0345 045 1364.