Cooking up a treat in Market Deeping

Thanks to a generous donation from the Rotary Club of the Deepings, residents and staff at Manor Court, Market Deeping can now prepare meals with a fabulous new cooker.

Manor Court, on Church Street, is run by Sense, a national charity supporting people with complex communication needs, including those who are deaf-blind. They were looking to replace their existing cooker and the Rotary club was willing to donate £200 towards a new one, which is now installed and being well used.

Deputy House Manager Melanie Barr underlined the importance of this cooker, and said “It is our ethos that we all cook and eat together. Cooking and preparing food together is an essential activity in the house. It brings us together, develops independence and confidence in those we support and at the end of the process we all sit down together to enjoy a family meal.” Rotarian Mike White worked closely to the project.

“We are very grateful for the continued support of Rotary.”