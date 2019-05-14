Congestion at Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge after two car collision

There is congestion for motorists at Rhubarb Bridge this lunchtime.

A two car collision is causing delays at the A47/A15 junction on top of the normal delays due to a scheme which is seeing structural repairs made to the bridge, an extra lane on the roundabout and new signalised pedestrian crossings.

The emergency services at the scene

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 11.04am by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of a collision on the A47 at Walton.

“The collision involved two vehicles but there are no reported injuries.

“As a result of the collision there is congestion in the area.”