Concerns over Peterborough woman sleeping rough outside people’s homes

Concerns have been raised over a woman sleeping rough outside people’s homes with claims she has been knocking on their doors at night and urinating in the street.

Residents living in Windmill Street and Harris Street in Millfield have been calling Cambridgeshire police and Peterborough City Council over the past few weeks to ask for their help.

Ansar Ali in a doorway where the woman was sleeping

However, so far the woman has refused to engage with the authorities.

City councillor for North ward, Ansar Ali said he too has tried to help the woman without success.

He added: “I have had many residents complaining she knocks on their doors and sleeps in their alleyways. All of them are concerned about her health. I have been trying to get help for her, but she is refusing.

“I tried to speak to her for 20 minutes but with no success. She did not whisper a word. Residents said she has knocked on their doors and asked for food. People are so generous, some people have given her food.

“It’s quite traumatic for children to see a person in this situation. I’m asking if anyone recognises her to get her some support. I don’t want her to suffer in this cold.”

Last December a man seen unconscious in a phone booth in Gladstone Street later passed away. Cllr Ali added: “Not long ago we had someone dying in a phone box and it’s getting colder. I don’t want to see another death.”

The woman was not present when the Peterborough Telegraph visited the area.

A police spokesman said: “We have received a number of calls regarding concern for a homeless woman in Harris Street and Windmill Street in the last month.

“Some residents have also complained about the woman’s behaviour, which included urinating in the street and being abusive to passers-by.

“Officers have attended on multiple occasions to engage with the woman, but she has refused help.

“They have also given her words of advice about behaviour which could be considered anti-social, and have spoken to local residents.

“We are working with partners in an effort to resolve the situation.”

A council spokesman said yesterday: “We are aware of reports of a rough sleeper in the area and will continue to work with our partners to try to engage with her. We have made police aware of concerns from residents.

“When officers visited the area last week they could not locate her and believe that she may have moved on. However, officers will return there later today. We would ask residents in the area to report any concerns/incidents to ourselves or the police.”