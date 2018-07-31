Concern growing for vulnerable man missing from Peterborough City Hospital

Have your say

Peterborough police are appealing for information to locate a vulnerable man who has gone missing from Peterborough City Hospital.

Simon Wood, 46, was last seen on Friday morning (July 27) at Peterborough City Hospital.

Simon is described as white, approximately six foot and of broad build. He has short grey hair.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Simon’s welfare and urge anyone who has seen him to contact police in the first instance.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Simon or knows where he is should contact police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 194 of 29 July.