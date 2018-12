Have your say

Police are appealing for help in finding missing 16-year-old Elisa Hall who has links to Peterborough.

Elisa was reported missing from Bedford. She is described as 5’1’’, slim, with shoulder length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Have you seen Elisa Hall?

She has links to Peterborough, Crawley and the Stratford and Islington areas of London.

Anyone with information about Elisa’s whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number MPC/4941/18.