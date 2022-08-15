Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Champion.

David Champion, 42, left his home in March at 3.30am on Sunday morning (August 14) and hasn’t been seen since.

Detective Inspector Nick Heald said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare after he left his home in the early hours of the morning with very few possessions.

“He could have walked quite far so we would urge anyone in the March, Chatteris and wider Fenland areas to keep an eye out for him and call us urgently with any sightings.”

David is described as bald, 5”5’ and of stocky build. It is not clear what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.

