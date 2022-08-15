David Champion, 42, left his home in March at 3.30am on Sunday morning (August 14) and hasn’t been seen since.
Detective Inspector Nick Heald said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for David’s welfare after he left his home in the early hours of the morning with very few possessions.
“He could have walked quite far so we would urge anyone in the March, Chatteris and wider Fenland areas to keep an eye out for him and call us urgently with any sightings.”
David is described as bald, 5”5’ and of stocky build. It is not clear what he was wearing at the time he disappeared.
Anyone who has seen David, or who has information concerning his whereabouts, should call 999 immediately quoting incident 132 of 14 August.