Company boss thanks fire crews and staff after factory blaze near A1M

A company boss has thanked fire crews and staff after a factory blaze near the A1M over the weekend.

Fifteen crews were sent to East Anglian Galvanizing Ltd in Old North Road in Sawtry at 11.41am on Saturday.

Fifteen fire crews sent to East Anglian Galvinizing LTD. Photo: Terry Harris

Police also closed the B1043/Old North Road between the junctions of St Andrews Way and the A1M southbound to enable fire crews to tackle the blaze.

Smoke could be seen from a long distance, and photos from the scene show large damage to the factory.

Ambulance crews were also sent to the incident, although nobody was injured.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has ruled out arson as a cause of the blaze.

Today, managing director of Wedge Group Galvanizing Ltd, Chris Woolridge, said: “I would like to thank the fire brigade for attending, containing and ultimately putting the fire out. A particular thank you must go to the member of the public who made the timely emergency call.

“No one was in the building when the fire started and thankfully no one was injured as a result. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the cause.

“I’d also like to offer my personal and heartfelt thanks to the whole team at East Anglian Galvanizing. Our contingency plans were immediately enacted and as a result East Anglian Galvanizing remains very much open for business, ensuring our customers continue to be provided with the service they have come to expect.

“With 14 plants located across the UK we also have the facilities and capabilities to support East Anglian Galvanizing to ensure customers have an uninterrupted service.”