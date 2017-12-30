Community worker and co-founder of farm machinery company receive New Year’s Honours

Have your say

A community worker and the co-founder of a farm machinery company have joined Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Strictly judge Darcey Bussell in receiving New Year’s Honours.

MBEs have been awarded to Anita Rosina Grodkiewicz, manager of the Rosmini Centre, for services to the community in Wisbech, and Ronald George Knight of Stamford, co-founder of Knight Farm Machinery Limited and harvesting machinery historian.

Wisbech bring and share food, music and dance festival - Anita Grodkiewicz from the Rosmini centre

Ronald’s MBE is for services to agricultural engineering entrepreneurship and charitable fundraising.