Community station to hit the Peterborough airwaves

A new community radio station is to hit the airwaves in Peterborough next month.

June 1 will see the launch of internet-based Community Access Radio,broadcasting from Bretton Parish Council offices in the Pyramid Centre.

Parish council clerk Bernard Champness is also chairman of ACR, which will be run by local people with learning difficulties, spearheaded by David Oldfield, who will be one of the presenters.

“David had the vision for the station, so we set up a group and applied for a £10,000 grant from Awards For All to buy the equipment and pay for licences etc,” said Mr Champness.

“It will not have a massive audience, but if we can reach out to a few people who have a learning difficulty and it helps them, that will be great.”