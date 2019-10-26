Community groups share £7,230 raised at the Deepings Raft Race

Local community groups were last week presented with a share of the £7,230 raised by the Deepings Raft Race in August.

Pictured at the presentation, which took place at the Goat Inn, at Frognall, are (front, kneeling) raft race committee members Tracy Hollis, Kevin Barber, Lynn Knight, Andy Pelling and David Milner-Scudder.

Also pictured are representatives of the recipienct organisations: Lee Sutton (Deeping United), Geoff Whittle (Age Concern), Roland Johns (Air Ambulance), Leanne Hodgson (DeafBlindUK), Karen Barfield and Dave Ellis (Air Cadets)and Diane Rose and Carol Bremner (Friends of Jubilee Park).

Deepings Raft Race vice chairman Andy Pelling said: “This is an amazing amount and only possible through the generosity of the local community and business who come together to hold this fantastic event.

“The feedback from the day has been wonderful and it seems a great time was had by all.”