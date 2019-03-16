Commonwealth Day celebrated in Peterborough

Commonweath Day 2019 was celebrated in the city centre on Monday.

The day, held on the second Monday in March each year, is an opportunity for communities and organisations to promote the Commonwealth’s shared values of peace, democracy, equality and diversity.

A short ceremony was held outside the Town Hall in Bridge Street beginning shortly before 10am. It followed a civic procession headed by Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash.

The Commonwealth Flag was then raised above the Town Hall.

It is the sixth time local authorities and civic dignitaries, community groups and charities throughout the British Isles have taken part in local flag raising events and ceremonies.