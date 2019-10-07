Coming to Peterborough - a Tina show that’s simply the best!

Tina Turner fans should get ready to party as the smash hit touring show What’s Love Got To Do With It? is heading to Peterborough next year - and tickets are now on sale

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a joyous show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

Launched this year, the show has been selling out theatres in towns and cities across the UK. Now, as part of the 2020 tour, it is set to wow fans when it heads to Peterborough New Theatre on April 23.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

In this smash hit touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feelgood rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It?

“ This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage – and to be travelling all over the UK in a show which celebrates everything about her is so much fun.

“Every night, we have an amazing party with the fans, and we can’t wait to meet more of you.”

Looking back on a breathtaking career spanning more than 50 years, audiences will enjoy hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain Hugh, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more in a stunning celebration of one of the greatest female singers of our time.

Tickets went on sale on Friday, October 4, from www.cuffeandtaylor.com