Coffee morning raises hundreds of pounds for free children’s rides at Whittlesey Festival

Hundreds of pounds have been raised to provide free children’s rides at this year’s Whittlesey Festival.

The money was raised by the Whittlesey Festival Committee which held a very successful coffee morning at the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street.

The general public, as well as friends and family, enjoyed lovely cakes and savouries, many of which were home-made.

There was also a raffle and entertainment from singer and musician Peter Griggs from Norfolk who encouraged everyone to sing along to some well-known favourites.

The event raised £420 which will go towards providing as many free children’s rides as possible at the 11th annual Whittlesey Festival on Sunday, September 9, helping to make it a fantastic day out for all the family.

Mayor of Whittlesey Cllr Julie Windle will officially open the event with Deputy Mayor Cllr David Mason also there.

The Whittlesey Festival Committee said it would “like to thank all those who helped make this a successful event and are grateful to those who donated raffle prizes.”

To learn more about the festival or to get involved call Brian Smithyman on 01733 752093 or email brians@whittlesey.cc.