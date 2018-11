The iconic Coca Cola Lorry will return to Peterborough this Christmas as part of festive celebrations.

The truck, made famous in the ‘Holidays are Coming’ adverts, will visit Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton on Tuesday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 5.

Visitors will be able enjoy a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola zero sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Original Taste.