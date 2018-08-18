Climbers scale Snowdon to give young people heart screening

A group of 24 climbers scaled the largest mountain in Wales to raise thousands of pounds for Defibrillators for All – a charity which has helped Whittlesey have 69 defibrillators installed in the town.

Climbers aged eight and above successfully scaled Snowdon despite one of the youngest, Oakley Giddings (13), having to manage severe foot pain along the way.

So far more than £4,600 has been raised which will go towards paying for a heart screening for young people.

The charity’s founder Deborah Slator said: “The scenery was breathtaking with hills just rolling into hills, beautiful aqua blue lakes and the small steam train chugging up and down the mountain.” To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/snowdonchallenge2018.