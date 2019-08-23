Climate change activists to hold ‘die in’ at Peterborough Cathedral

Climate change activists are to hold a ‘die in’ at Peterborough Cathedral.

The Peterborough branch of Extinction Rebellion will make their global warming demonstration under the new Gaia Earth installation on Saturday, August 31 ahead of a talk on Climate Catastrophe and Extinction Rebellion, which is due to be held from 1.30pm.

The talk will be delivered by environmental campaigner, academic and Green Party politician Dr Rupert Read.

Visitors to the cathedral are being invited by the Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Chris Dalliston, “to spend time just reflecting on the beauty of the earth and the wonderfully rich but fragile planet we inhabit. We must use this opportunity and all our best efforts to turn the tide, to bring people to their senses, to save our home”.

The ‘die-in’ under the seven metre artwork will begin just after 1pm and will last 11 minutes. It is being performed in direct response to the UN’s warning late last year that there were 12 years to limit climate catastrophe.

Peterborough Extinction Rebellion has been very active in recent months, with its high-profile activities including a city centre funeral march.

Peterborough City Council declared a climate change emergency in July as it aims to make the city carbon neutral by 2030.