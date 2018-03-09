Clarification regarding Peterborough city centre litterers and cyclists handed big fines at court

Following an article headlined 'NAMED & SHAMED: Peterborough City centre litterers and cyclists handed big fines at court' which appeared on this website yesterday, Thursday March 8, it has been brought to the Peterborough Telegraph's attention that Peterborough City Council made a mistake in naming one of the people featured.

Justin Clements of Golding Road in Cambridge should not have been listed as Peterborough City Council did not prosecute him for littering.

While the Peterborough Telegraph acted on the information provided to us by Peterborough City Council, we would like to apologise to Mr Clements for the mistake and any embarrassment caused by it.

We are happy to make this clarification.