Simon Burgess from Peterborough is set to represent the UK at the European Scouting event, Roverway 2018, in the Netherlands. Roverway is a gathering of Scouts and Guides aged 16 to 22 from across Europe and will be held from July 21 to August 2.

Simon (17) said: “I can’t wait to go on the Roverway event. Scouting has given me so many skills which has led me to be able to take on expeditions, challenges and travel across the word.”