City pub shows it support for #finishformatt campaign

Staff at a Peterborough city centre pub are to “finish” the London Marathon in honour of MasterChef contestant Matt Campbell who collapsed and died 3.7 miles short of the finish on Sunday.

Tom Bellis, general manager of The Queen’s Head in Queen Street, whose dad is a keen runner who took part in marathon on Sunday, has arranged a run, starting at the pub this Saturday, in support of the #MilesForMatt and #FinishForMatt social media campaigns, where people have pledged to complete the final 3.7 miles of the marathon Matt was unable to.

Tom Bellis, from The Queen's Head in Queen Street, Peterborough

Tom has worked out an off-road 3.7 mile course for the “social” run - from outside the pub up to, and around, Peterborough Rowing Lake - and anyone who wants to join him or show some support should meet at 10am outside the pub and make a £3.70 donation.

“My dad ran on Sunday for the 24th time but when I saw the weather forecast, amd how warm it was, I was a little concerned for him and all the runners. Thankfully he got home safe but for a 29-year-old man to die is awful.

“We have arranged this at short notice. but I have got runners coming down from a running club in Bourne and someone is making cakes. Hopefully lots of people will show their support and put some money in a collection bucket or donate online to the Just Giving page.”

The MasterChef semi-finalist Matt was running in the London Marathon to raise money for the Brathay Trust, a charity based in Cumbria where he lived.

Thousands of people across the country have signed up to a “Finish for Matt” Facebook page, pledging to run the miles he was unable to and more than £170,000 has already been pledged by wellwishers.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mattcampbell-londonmarathon