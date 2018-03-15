City centre set to be decorated by sculptures

Works of arts produced by the famous sculptor Sir Antony Gormley will decorate the city centre skyline next month.

The three pieces of Gormley’s ‘The Place to Be’ will be placed on top of buildings overlooking Cathedral Square on Thursday, April 12.

Lime Academy Parnwell Year 5 pupils with Sue Shields and Lauren Kendrick as part of the Antony Gormley project

The works were last seen at Thorpe Meadows in 2007, but were removed due to vandalism, and have been situated at Greenwoods Solicitors in City Road. They will now be situated on Queensgate Shopping Centre, adjacent to Carluccio’s, Leeds Building Society and Norwich and Peterborough Building Society after a planning application from Vivacity was approved.

To tie in with the unveiling of the sculptures, 1,000 children - including some at Lime Academy Parnwell (pictured) - are creating ceramic pieces which will be showcased as a large installation in the city centre on the weekend following the re-siting of the art.

The installation links to Whittlesey Bronze Age site Must Farm with pupils creating terracotta clay artefacts such as arrowheads, sickles and bowls, like those found during the Must Farm excavation.