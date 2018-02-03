City celebrates Katharine’s life

The life of one of England’s most famous queen’s was remembered as people travelled from far and wide to celebrate at the Katharine of Aragon Festival.

Henry VIII’s first wife is famously buried in the Cathedral, and the city comes together to celebrate her life at the end of every January - she was buried in the historic building on January 29, 1536.

Commemoration Service for Katharine of Aragon at Peterborough Cathedral attended by local schoolchildren EMN-180126-174049009

This year’s festival started on Thursday, January 26, when a special ‘Spain pays tribute to Katharine of Aragon’ event was held at the cathedral.

The event, including Spanish music, dance and literature, was supported by the Spanish Government and the Spanish Embassy in London.

The traditional centrepiece of the festival took place on Friday morning, with the service of commemoration.

The service saw school children parade into the cathedral before laying flowers at the graveside of Katharine.

Scott Hudson, Principal of Queen Katharine Academy (formally the Voyager Academy), said: “It is brilliant to be involved in a city-wide event and it demonstrates how as an Academy, we are proud of our heritage and the city we are part of.”

They were joined by dignitaries from Katharine’s native Spain, as well as councillors and dignitaries from Peterborough.

In the evening, the Cathedral was packed for a talk by best selling author Alison Weir, who has written a number of books - fiction and non fiction - about The Tudors.

Her latest book ‘Anne Boleyn: A King’s Obsession,’ is a novel looking at King Henry VIII’s second wife - and there were long queues to get copies signed and ask the historian questions.

Throughout the weekend, there were a series of events looking at life in the time of the Tudors, including guided tours of the Cathedral and the city, and an ‘At Home With The Tudors’ event.