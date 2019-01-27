City cat missing for 10 months is incredibly found 200 miles away

A cat owner whose pet had been missing for 10 months was stunned to discover he had been found by another couple... 200 miles away.

Christine Owens from Orton Northgate had given up hope of seeing her beloved cat Sterling after he went missing last March, until last week when she discovered he was now living near Newcastle.

The three-year-old black rescue cat had found its way into the garden of John and Debra Glendenning in the village of Ryton, Tyne and Wear, last summer, looking malnourished.

But the couple fed him and looked after him before taking him to a vet who discovered through his microchip that he belonged to Christine and partner Guy Porteous.

Christine said: “Sterling disappeared last March. There was a bit of commotion outside one evening. We seriously thought he had been taken by a fox.

“I did not think he was going to come home, then Tuesday morning last week I had a voicemail from the vet in Newcastle. I had to listen to it three times because I could not believe what I was hearing. It was very surreal.”

Christine and Guy then drove to John and Debra’s house the next day to collect Sterling and bring him home.

Christine, who lives near a Holiday Inn Express, believes Sterling may have jumped in a lorry before heading north.

She added: “Sterling was a bit unsure with us at first, but when we started talking to him he knew who we were.

“I must admit it was an emotional reunion. I have got the couple’s number and will call them in a week and let them know how he is.

“They are very nice. They loved him and looked after him - that’s all you want.”

John and Debra had believed Sterling belonged to an unwell neighbour. It was when they realised that was not the case that they took him to the vet’s for injections.

John said : “He’s a lovely, affectionate cat.

“I’m pleased Christine and her husband have their cat back, but he is a real miss.”