Circus pays for clean-up after muddy exit

A circus which visited Peterborough has promised to clean up damaged grass and a mud-splattered road left behind after it departed the city.

Circus Sallai is funding the costs to repair a park in Bourges Boulevard, near Maskew Avenue, and the nearby roads which were described as being in a “terrible” state by a resident of Bourges Boulevard for 40 years.

Mud left behind on Bourges Boulevard

Iftikhar Ahmed, who also owns a grocery store on the corner of Bourges Boulevard and Serjeant Street, added: “I’m gutted to see that state. It’s worse than a building site.”

It is an offence to leave mud on the roads, with police forces warning it can lead to serious, and even fatal collisions.

Street cleaning service Amey said it removed the loose mud on the road on Tuesday, the morning after the circus left the city. A spokesman for Amey added that pressure washers would be used yesterday to remove the mud which remained.

All clean-up costs are being paid for by the circus.

The assistant manager of the circus, Summer, who did not wish to give her surname, said they did not have time to do any cleaning before leaving as they were running behind schedule.

But,she added: “We have a fantastic relationship with the council. The council is aware of the ground and knows exactly how the ground was left.

“We have 14 days after leaving to reinstate the ground. The council wanted us to flatten it but we said we would do the grass seeds as well.”

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “Council officers are in regular contact with Circus Sallai and have visited the site to assess the situation.

“Unfortunately, the recent bad weather has impacted on the event and circus vehicles have caused damage to grassed areas. In the terms of their agreement to use this land, Circus Sallai have 14 days following the end of the event to help to reinstate the land to its original condition.

“Weather permitting the reinstatement should commence before the end of this week.”