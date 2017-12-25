Christmas spirit and story telling at Peterborough schools

Children have been taking to the stage to remember the first Christmas story.

Schools and nurseries across Peterborough have been staging traditional Nativity Plays, with youngsters telling the story of the birth of Jesus.

Year 3 and 4 pupils from Heritage Park primary school Christmas Nativity "A Midwife Crisis" including (front) b Joshua Harrold, Jessica Sayer and Layla Khodri EMN-170812-192322009

Children took on the roles of Mary, Joseph, shepherds and three wise men - and also put their own unique twists for their festive production.

Family and friends were invited to watch the festive tradition, which for many children is their first time on stage.

Schools holding the performances included Heritage Park, Parnwell and Murrow.

One of the biggest Nativity Plays in the city was held at Peterborough Cathedral, and saw pre-school children taking part in the iconic building.

Early Years nativity play at Lime Academy Parnwell primary school. EMN-171212-162929009

The performance was put together by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Pre-school Learning Alliance, and the half hour performance - with plenty of audience participation - was presented by Eyrescroft Pre-school.

Along with the Nativity, children have also been taking part in Christingle services and carol concerts.

Pupils at Thomas Deacon Academy sang Christmas carols at Peterborough Cathedral, and were joined by guests including Mayor of Peterborough cllr John Fox.

During the Christingle services youngsters are given oranges, decorated with ribbons, a candle and dried fruit and sweets. The elements of the Christingle represent the world, Jesus Christ, the blood of Christ and the four seasons.

Benjamin Garfield, Olamide Olaluwaye and William Longworth taking part in the Peterborough School Christingle service at St John's Church, Cathedral Square EMN-170312-093636009

Pupils at The Peterborough School held their service at St John’s Church in the city centre earlier in the term.

Families are invited to take part in a Christingle Service at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, December 23 at 3pm, where carols will be sung. Anyone wishing to attend can turn up on the day.

For more information about the service, and other events at the Cathedral over the Christmas period, visit www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

The Pre-school Learning Alliance Christmas Celebration at Peterborough Cathedral. On stage performing the Nativity Eyrescroft Pre-school and Out of School Club EMN-171112-152225009

