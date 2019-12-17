Christmas recycling campaign in Peterborough as roadshow held outside Town Hall

A recycling roadshow is being held outside Peterborough Town Hall tomorrow (Wednesday).

Staff from Aragon Direct Services - the city council-controlled organisation which runs environmental services in Peterborough - will be available to talk to residents on waste and recycling.

They will join representatives from the council and recycling, renewable energy and waste management company Viridor.

Meanwhile, schools in Peterborough are being thanked for helping the council to share a special festive recycling message.

The jingle bells recycling remix video forms part of the authority’s campaign to encourage residents to recycle over the festive period and to ensure their Christmas celebrations do not cost the Earth.

Steve Cox, Peterborough City Council’s executive director of place and economy, said: “It was a pleasure getting the children involved in our recycling message - they had lots of fun and were very excited to take part in the video with Recycling Rita and Hungry Harry.

Pupils from Nene Valley Primary School taking part in the campaign video

“The amount of waste we choose to discard has a direct impact on our environment, as well as the council’s budget. The city council could save a massive £48,000 if every household recycles an additional one per cent of their waste.”

Up to 70 per cent of our waste can be recycled or reused and all food waste can go into the food caddy, except liquids.

Here is a reminder of what can be recycled in your green recycling bin and food waste caddy:

Green Recycling Bin:

Paper - wrapping paper and cards (non embellished)

Cardboard - packaging and cartons

Aluminium - foil, trays and sweet wrappers

Plastic - bottles, film, bags and packaging

Glass - bottles and jars

Metals - food and drink cans (rinsed).

Food Waste Caddy:

Meat, poultry, fish and bones

Vegetable and fruit peelings

Dairy and egg shells

Bread, chocolate, biscuits, crisps and nuts

Tea and coffee.

Items that can be recycled but should not be placed in the green kerbside recycling bin can be taken to the Household Recycling Centre at Dodson House, Fengate, PE1 5XG, free of charge.

These include real and artificial Christmas trees, electrical items, old toys and batteries.

For more Christmas recycling advice follow #PeterboroughRecycles on social media or visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/whichbin.

The schools which took part in the video were: Nene Valley Primary, Longthorpe Primary, Peakirk cum Glinton Primary, Woodston Primary, St Augustine’s Junior, John Clare Primary, Newborough Primary, Lime Academy Watergall, Sacred Heart Primary and Orton Wistow Primary.