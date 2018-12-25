Christmas Message: The Dean of Peterborough The Very Rev Chris Dalliston

“It’s been an extraordinary year!

Almost twelve months on from my installation as Dean and I can look back on an amazing series of events that have not only celebrated the Cathedral’s 900th anniversary in style, but have helped to re-connect the Cathedral to the city and the wider community in all sorts of ways.

In May, the Precinct was packed with picnickers for a live transmission of the Royal Wedding; that same weekend saw some of us abseiling down the Cathedral for charity, there was the 900 fairies world record attempt in June, and of course, from August to November Tim Peake’s Spacecraft – which together with the Museum of the Moon saw record breaking numbers of visitors coming through the doors of the Cathedral, many for the first time and encountering not just the Soyuz but our amazing building. So much else has happened, but as we come close to Christmas it’s a moment to pause, to look back, and to give thanks for all that has been. To remind ourselves of the heart of our calling to celebrate the birth of Jesus, the Word made flesh, God with us. For 900 years the Cathedral has stood as a witness to that truth, and it still does today. So thank you for all you have done to support the life and mission of Peterborough Cathedral, and may this Christmas be a time of true joy and deep peace for you, and all you love.”