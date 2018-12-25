Christmas Message: Peterborough MP Fiona Onsasnya

Note from the editor: We have been asked why the PT is publishing Fiona Onasanya’s columns following her conviction at the Old Bailey.

The PT offers columns to the two sitting MPs covering Peterborough if they choose to submit one. While she is still the MP - and therefore the elected representative - we believe it would be wrong to deny our readers the chance to read what she has submitted. To censor the column would, in my view, be wrong, and in my experience our readers are quite capable of making their own minds up about the columns submitted by local politicians. The column will of course remain subject to our normal legal and Editor’s Code of Conduct boundaries.

PT Editor Mark Edwards

This message was submitted before the verdict was returned at The Old Bailey

“It is a pleasure to me to be able to wish all of the Peterborough Telegraph’s readers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from myself and my staff. I hope that everybody has a wonderful festive season, as it is a time for celebration, relaxation, goodwill, and generosity.

I also hope that you spare a thought for those who might not find Christmas as relaxing as most of us. Whether it be young carers, social workers, NHS staff or the wider emergency services: there are those who will be working throughout the Christmas period to ensure the wellbeing and comfort of others. Their level of dedication and devotedness is something that we should all deeply admire and be grateful for over the coming days.

It has been noted in the news this year that Britain is suffering from a loneliness epidemic, but Christmas is the perfect time to counteract this. If you have a neighbour who is alone this year, please do reach out and invite them over: I imagine the company and Christmas cake will be appreciated more than you know.

We’re all aware of the shocking level of homelessness in our great city and across the country. With hundreds of thousands going through Christmas without a home to call their own, please do think about supporting those vulnerable individuals on the streets if you pass them.

Our values of generosity and solidarity really do shine through at this time of year – a time when small acts of kindness and thoughtfulness bring happiness to your family, friends and all those around you.

I sincerely hope that you all have a wonderful Christmas with your loved ones, and a happy and fruitful 2019.”