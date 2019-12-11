Christmas ‘heroes’ in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire working over festive period celebrated in new video

Move over #KevinTheCarrot and #ExcitableEdgar, public sector organisations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have come together to highlight the true heroes of Christmas in a festive video.

Responding, caring, gritting, monitoring, patrolling, supporting, comforting… the work of public sector organisations doesn’t stop for the festive season; they are supporting local communities 24/7, 365 days a year.

A new video is celebrating our public sector 'heroes'

The video shows people in roles who are typically working or on call while most other people enjoy the day with their family and friends. The backing track is a moving rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, sung by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service emergency callhandler Claire Durrant who herself will be working on Christmas Day taking and responding to 999 calls.

Chris Strickland, chief fire officer for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service and chair of the Local Resilience Forum (LRF) representing all public services across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “As organisations we work together on a daily basis. Not only do we come together to plan for and respond to different types of emergencies and crises under the local resilience forum, but we share the same aims and objectives to proactively support the wellbeing of residents in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and we do this in a number of different ways.

“The video will hopefully encourage people to spare a thought for those who have to spend Christmas Day away from their families to ensure our communities are protected, safe and looked after.

“Our staff are very proud to do the jobs they do and we are very proud of them. On behalf of all of my colleagues leading services across the county, I’d like to wish all our residents and staff a happy, healthy and safe Christmas.”