Christmas Day fog warning in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Anyone driving home for Christmas should be extra careful after the Met Office issued a fog warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The yellow warning begins at 3pm today (Christmas Eve) and is due to last until 11am tomorrow.

Foggy weather is predicted

Temperatures though are expected to hit 7 degrees Celsius tomorrow.