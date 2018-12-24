Christmas Day fog warning in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Anyone driving home for Christmas should be extra careful after the Met Office issued a fog warning for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire. The yellow warning begins at 3pm today (Christmas Eve) and is due to last until 11am tomorrow. Foggy weather is predicted Temperatures though are expected to hit 7 degrees Celsius tomorrow. Concerns over repayment of £23m Peterborough City Council loan for solar panels