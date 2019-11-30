Choir’s festive concert date at church

Market Deeping choir the Noteables will perform their next concert on Friday, December 6, at St Andrew’s Church, West Deeping.

Entitled ‘Christmas is Coming’ the choir will hope to provide some moments of relaxation during the build-up to Christmas.

The choir will perform Wenceslas, an exciting and vivid work by Bob Chilcott, based on the traditional carol with parts for the choir, and the characters of Wenceslas and his page.

It incorporates a variety of musical styles and contrasting movements to tell the story of the snow-bound trek to feed and comfort the lonely man out in the cold.

Soloists Rod Dawkins and Glenys Page will perform in this part of the concert.

The choir will also sing music by Will Todd, Stanley Vann and Edward Elgar as well as a piece from the musical Martin Guerre, a folk spiritual, ‘Mary had a baby’, with some lighter items including ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’.

Members of the choir will also sing some solos, and there will also be a chance for the audience to join in with some favourite carols.

Tickets (£8 and £1 for children under 16) are available from choir members, the church or at the door.

l For further information about the performance and The Noteables call 01778 348001.