Children taken to hospital after collision with car in Peterborough

Two children were hurt after a collision with a car in Peterborough this morning.

The incident happened in Fulbridge Road at the roundabout with Holland Avenue, not far from All Saints Church Paston, this morning and involved a Volkswagen.

Police were called at 8.32am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Both children are not believed to be seriously injured, however, the ambulance service were in attendance.”

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “Two children were transported to Peterborough City Hospital for further assessment and care.”