Children star in Peterborough Cathedral’s Christingle service

Children were the stars of the show at a very special Christmas service at Peterborough Cathedral.

The annual Christingle service took place on Saturday, with the cathedral packed with families from across Peterborough and the rest of the region. The service sees youngsters create their own Christingle candle - made of an orange, decorated with a candle, red ribbon, dried fruits and sweets on cocktail sticks, which represent different parts of the Christian story. The orange is said to represent the world, the lit candle representing Jesus, the red ribbon representing the blood of Christ, and the dried fruits and sweets representing the fruits of the Earth and the four seasons. The service is always a highlight of the festive season at Peterborough Cathedral - and was extra special during the building’s 900th anniversary. This year was the 50th year Christingle services have been held in Church of England venues. They were introduced by John Pensom of The Children’s Society, and the service at Peterborough Cathedral also raised money for the charity. The Children’s Society Chief Executive, Matthew Reed says: “The Christingle fundraising tradition is a lifeline for the charity and we’re enormously grateful to all our supporters for helping us to work with more than a million children over the last 50 years. “Sadly, there are a million more young people living with several serious problems in their lives today and we hope that our 50th anniversary services will go some way to supporting them. Because no child should feel alone at Christmas.” Along with the lighting of the Christingles, children and families also sang traditional Christmas carols , and heard readings from Reverend Mike Todd, the Church Engagement Manager (Regional) at the Children’s Society and Jane Foster (Children’s Society Relationship Manager for the Diocese of Peterborough). A large congregation was also present at the services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as Peterborough residents remembered the true meaning of Christmas. Services at the Cathedral resume today (Thursday) after it was closed to visitors yesterday (Boxing Day). For a list of services in the run up to New Year, and into the start of 2019, as well as events being held at the cathedral, visit www.peterboroughcathedral.org.uk

Peterborough Cathedral Christingle 2018 Christingle at Peterborough Cathedral 2018. King's School choristors Imogen Lidele and Imanni Lily-West

Peterborough Cathedral Christingle 2018 Christingle at Peterborough Cathedral 2018. King's School choristor Imogen Lidele

Peterborough Cathedral Christingle 2018 Christingle at Peterborough Cathedral 2018. King's School choristor Poppy Ormond

Christingle Service at Peterborough Cathedral 2018

