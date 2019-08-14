Children’s favourite, comedy, chat, tributes and panto on the way to a Peterborough theatre

There are tributes to some of the biggest names in the world of music – plus great stand-up comedy and more – to look forward to in Peterborough as The Cresset autumn season gets under way later this month.

One of the highlights, however, should prove to be the stage version of In The Night Garden Live, the BAFTA award-winning CBeebies children’s TV show.

Simon Reeve

Take a spectacular journey into the magical world of In the Night Garden and experience the UK’s favourite family show with all the enchanting characters magically brought to life on stage.

It’s the perfect musical theatre experience for the entire family featuring Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends, who are all brought beautifully to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

See it on October 9 and 10.

Here are some of the other highlights:

Let’s Hang On – August 24

The world’s first and longest running tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons is celebrating another year at the top! This critically-acclaimed production takes you on a musical journey through the prolific 50-year career of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famers.

The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience – September 7

Dublin Soul meets Chicago Blues in this fantastic double tribute to the music of two cult classics,

FAITH: The George Michael Legacy – September 13

A stunning celebration remembering one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

Brass & Voices – September 14

See Foden’s Band – consistently ranked as one of the best brass bands in the world – live on stage they perform with the city’s award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir.

WizCon – September 22

Back for its second event of 2019, WizCon will be packed with all things magical, focusing on Meet and Greet sessions with some of the actors from the Harry Potter films, plus fun photo opportunities, a wide range of merchandise and much more!

You Win Again - Celebrating The Music of The Bee Gees – September 25

Direct from London’s West End, prepare to experience the distinct sound of one the greatest bands to have ever graced the stage in the unforgettable concert spectacular.

Vienna Festival Ballet - Snow White – October 17

Hip-hopping dwarves help Snow White find her Prince Charming and world-premiere choreography propels this timeless fairytale in an enchanting display of dance and music.

PODS: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – October 22-26

Everyone’s favourite flying car is driving right into Peterborough for a fantasmagorical musical for all the family!

The Sensational 60s Experience – October 27

The biggest and best 60s show touring the UK returns with a brand new production celebrating their 10th anniversary.

Russell Kane - The Fast and The Curious – October 29

Multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell is back with his keenly-awaited brand new tour.

Forbidden Nights – October 31

A full production male variety show combining superlative circus and acrobatic skills with finely honed physiques.

An Audience With Simon Reeve – November 11

For the first time ever, the BBC’s “most adventurous traveller” will be recounting stories and anecdotes from a selection of his most exhilarating adventures.

RARE Productions - FOOTLOOSE: The Musical – November 15 and 16

Based on the 1984 musical comedy, stuffed full of classic 80s hits and energetic dances, it’s sure to be a hit for the whole family!

Ben Elton – November 22

After a 15-year absence, the Godfather of modern stand-up returns to the medium he did so much to define. Back on the road with an all new stand-up show, Ben promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

Cinderella (2019 Christmas Panto) – December 7 to 30

This classic tale is brought to life by Premier Pantomimes, and promises to be a spectacular show. With the sparkliest sets, the funniest jokes, the catchiest songs, and the ugliest sisters.

See the full autumn line up at www.cresset.co.uk