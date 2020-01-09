Children’s authour and illustrator Nick Sharratt at launch of exhibition in Peterborough

Nick Sharratt, the man behind the instantly recognisable illustrations for Jacqueline Wilson’s Tracy Beaker books, is the subject of a colourful, humorous and hands-on exhibition set to open in Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday (January 11) as part of Vivacity’s commitment to Peterborough Celebrates Reading.

Nick has illustrated over 260 books and worked with authors including Julia Donaldson, Jeremy Strong, and Dame Jacqueline Wilson. He’s also written around 40 of his own, and has a rare, gold Blue Peter badge.

Nick Sharratt exhibition

In the Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants exhibition, visitors can immerse themselves in Nick’s world, find out about his childhood and what inspired him to become an illustrator, and meet a host of the characters that he has created throughout his career. The exhibition includes a recreation of Nick’s studio where visitors can have a go at drawing a selection of his characters using a light box, and there’s a touch screen interactive where you can create your own digital “Sharracter”. A wipe clean wall is available for everyone to have a go at drawing their own Nick Sharratt inspired picture, and young visitors, and those that are young at heart, can enjoy dressing up in a selection of wacky costumes, including a mermaid’s tail, some very fancy pants and a pineapple.

To celebrate the exhibition opening on Saturday, Nick will be on hand to sign books between 10.30am and 4pm with fun family drop in activities and the cafe will be serving delicious specially created Pirates, Pants and Wellyphant food.

During February Half term (Feb 17-21), Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery will be running ‘What’s a Wellyphant?’ – a week of trails and activities across the museum creating a story inspired by Nick (with plenty of opportunity to get creative).

And at the Key Theatre Nick Sharratt’s Right Royal Drawalong (on February 18) families can learn how to sketch Tracy Beaker, Timothy Pope and learn top tips on how to create fantastic creatures such as dragons and unicorns.

Nick Sharratt exhibition

Nick Sharratt said: “I’m delighted that Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants is coming to Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery and I do hope you’ll enjoy visiting this bright and colourful exhibition about me and my work.

“It features lots of the characters that I’ve had fun drawing over the years, from Tracy Beaker and Daisy to Pirate Pete and the Hundred-Mile-An-Hour Dog.

“There’s loads to look at, including drawings I did as a boy and student as well as original picture book artwork. There are sections on how picture books are made and lots of activities to do, including dressing up, working in my studio and creating your very own ‘Sharracter’. ”

For more information or tickets to any of these events and more, head to vivacity.org.

During the exhibition run there will also be workshops for schools - schools can book to bring classes of pupils along for workshops based around the exhibition, teaching resources will be available to support learning after the visit.

For further information contact: reading@vivacity.org