Two children were hurt after being hit by a car in Peterborough this morning.

The incident happened in Fulbridge Road at the roundabout with Holland Avenue, not far from All Saints Church Paston, this morning and involved a Volkswagen.

Police were called at 8.32am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Both children are not believed to be seriously injured, however, the ambulance service were in attendance.”