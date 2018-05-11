Child, 5, seriously injured in collision with car in Peterborough

A child suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 1.15pm yesterday, Thursday May 10, with reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car in Eastfield Road, Peterborough.

The pedestrian, a five-year-old child, received serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

The injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made.