Chief Constable Bill Skelly backs 90 officers assaulted on duty

Chief Constable Bill Skelly has praised the work of officers in the county for putting themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis, having made statements in support of 90 officers who have been assaulted whilst on duty so far in 2018.

Mr Skelly makes a statement whenever one of his officers is assaulted, to detail to the judiciary the potential impact of an assault on the officer, their family, friends, colleagues, the force, and society as a whole.

28 individuals have been charged and sentenced for assaulting police officers in Horncastle, Louth, Mablethorpe, Market Rasen, Skegness and Boston, as well as other areas across the county.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “While I am happy to demonstrate my commitment, it saddens me that I have had to write statements in support of 90 officers, PCSOs and staff members so far.

“That’s 90 victims from within Lincolnshire Police, some of whom were assaulted two or three times in various incidents, just for doing their job.

“I have been heartened with some of the court results, with several people having received prison sentences or suspended sentences in aggravated cases, and others having received community orders or rehabilitation orders.

“It is clear that the message is gaining support from the judiciary, and I hope that through my impact statements and my vocal contribution for the forthcoming “Protect the Protectors” bill, we will encourage people to think twice and not assault a member of Lincolnshire Police.

“On behalf of myself and the other Chief Officers at the force, I want to thank the serving officers of Lincolnshire for putting themselves in harm’s way to keep Lincolnshire safe.”

• Since 30 December 2017, 28 offenders have been charged and sentenced for assaulting police officers, with many more awaiting trail and sentencing hearing dates.

Individuals charged and sentenced:

• Rachel Guy (35), of Mayflower Gardens, Old Leake, Boston, was sentenced to a one-year rehabilitation order and £50 compensation for spitting at and biting an officer.

• Anthony Barham (37), of Wragby Road, Market Rasen, was sentenced to a £100 fine for dragging an officer backwards as they were arresting the offender.

• Richard Holmes (26), of Edward Road, Stamford, was sentenced to £400 compensation, an eight-week suspended sentence and £85 costs, for head-butting an officer while being walked to a police van.

• Carly Cooper-Verheur (20), of Clay Cross Drive, Clipstone, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, was sentenced to a conditional discharge and £150 compensation for punching and biting an officer while being detained.

• Adam Dell (48), of no fixed address, was sentenced to an £80 fine and £50 compensation for spitting at an officer when they arrived at the offenders address.

• Paul Ormond (32), of Middlefield Road, North Wheatley, Retford, was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and £50 compensation for spitting at an officer while being detained in a police van.

• A 17-year-old youth was given a youth rehabilitation order and ordered to pay £100 compensation for resisting an officer and trying to spit in the faces of arresting officers.

• Charlotte Parry (31), of Hickling Close, Grantham, was given a £80 fine and ordered to pay £100 compensation for punching an officer twice in the head while the officer was detaining another person.

• Samuel Smillie (24), of Bob Rainsforth Way, Gainsborough, was given a £266 fine and told to pay £85 costs, after hitting an officer when they entered the property.

• Lee Naylor (47), of Rockley Avenue, Barnsley, was given a conditional discharge and told to pay £100 compensation after resisting arrest, kicking out, pushing and biting an officer.

• Andrew Dytam (53), of Yarborough Road, Lincoln, was sentenced to a £120 fine, and told to pay £50 compensation, after punching an officer while being searched.

• Peter Vine (25), of Rose Grove, Skegness, was told to pay £50 in compensation after spitting at an officer while being arrested.

• Carl Taylor (48), of Willow Court, Washingborough, Lincoln, was sentenced to a £200 fine and £50 compensation, for kicking and stamping on an officers leg and foot while they were being arrested.

• Aaron Jobson (21), of Yarborough Road, Lincoln, was sentenced to 19-weeks in prison, after refusing to get into a police van and spitting in an officers face, as well as kicking another officer in the face.

• Gulzaman Safizada (19), of Somerville, Werrington, Peterborough, was sentenced to a six-month bind over in the sum of £50 after kicking officers whilst being arrested.

• Tanya Hough (39), of Revesby Avenue, Boston, was sentenced to a community order, £50 compensation and an alcohol-tag for 120-days, for assaulting an offices, including spitting in their faces.

• Armands Juskovs (38), of Skirbeck Road, Boston, was fined £146 for kicking an officer in the lower shin whilst in a holding cell. When the officer went to adjust the tightness of the handcuffs, the offender has then bitten the officer.

• Benjamin Lovell (27), of Market Place, Donington, Spalding, was given a four-month jail sentence for head-butting an officer during arrest, kicking an officer in the head and spitting in the face of an officer.

• Matthew Warner (20), of Tudor Place, Deeping St James, was given 150 hours of community service for assaulting an officer.

• Darcy O’Connor (18), of Castleton Crescent, Skegness, was given a conditional discharge, and told to pay £85 costs after punching an officer in the face, as the officer tried to separate a fight.

• Timmy Tyas (20), of Banks Street, Horncastle, was told to pay £100 compensation, given a two-month suspended sentence and an alcohol tag, after lunging at an officer in an attempt to head-butt them, as the officer adjusted the offenders handcuffs.

• Tamol OGarra (24), of Uplands Drive, Grantham, was fined £30 for pushing a PCSO with their elbow, and going face-to-face while shouting at them.

• Jason Bickford (35), of Ashley Court, Trusthorpe, Mablethorpe, was given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £50 in compensation, for punching an officer whilst being arrested.

• Sophie Tallentire (22), of North Holme Road, Louth, was told to pay £100 in compensation for kicking out at officers.

• Rachel Arundale (30), of Coningsby Close, Gainsborough, was given a 16-week jail sentence for kicking an officer and spitting at an officer whilst being searched in custody.

• Elgis Kovalovs (28), of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston, was fined £100 and told to pay £50 in compensation, for kicking out at a window being held by an officer.

• Hazel Baker (34), of Gaunt Street, Lincoln, was sentenced to four-weeks in prison, and told to pay £100 in compensation for spitting at an officer in the face whilst being arrested.

• A 28-year-old woman was ordered to pay £100 in compensation for kicking out and kicking an officer.