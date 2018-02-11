Cheque for haematology research

A cheque for £758 was presented to Dr Sivakumaran, consultant haematologist at Peterborough City Hospital, at St Kyneburgha Church in Castor.

The money for the Haematology Research Fund was half of the amount raised at an event where Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes (right of picture) was interviewed by Stewart Francis (left) and presented photos from the past 44 years. The event marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Stewart’s wife Jaki from leukaemia.

In 1907 the fund set up in her name raised £70,000 to purchase a flow cytometer for leukaemia diagnosis in Peterborough. Stewart said he was grateful to everyone for raising funds to support the hospital’s important research. Rev David Ridgeway and Jo Morris from the church are also pictured.