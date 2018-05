Cheques of £1,150 have been handed over from funds raised by the Mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Ralph Butcher. One of the cheques was presented to the 1st Coates Brownies at Coates Primary School. Brownie leader Lisa Coleman said the Brownies were over the moon and will invest some of the money in a new parade banner to use at special events.

The Scaldgate Club, a social club for adults with learning disabilities in and around Whittlesey, were also beneficiaries. Photo courtesy of RWT Photography.