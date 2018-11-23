Charles and Camilla to make Cambridgeshire royal visit

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will visit Cambridgeshire next week.

Charles and Camilla will be in the county on Tuesday, November 27.

The heir to the throne will visit St Peter and St Paul in Church Terrace to meet local community groups and charities working in the area.

Camilla, who is a patron of the National Literacy Trust, will visit The Wisbech & Fenland Museum in Wisbech to learn more about its Literacy Toolkit distributed to local primary schools to support children’s literacy skills.

The Duchess of Cornwall, who is President of JDRF, will also visit Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge to learn more about the charity’s work to promote new technologies to improve the lives of those living with type 1 diabetes.

Charles is patron of The Almshouse Association and will visit the Thomas Parsons Charity almshouses, meeting residents, volunteers and representatives from the charity at a reception in The Poets House, St Mary’s Street, Ely.

The Prince of Wales is also a patron of The Stained Glass Museum in Ely Cathedral and will visit the museum to see its expanding collection, meet staff members and hear more about the charity’s education programmes as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Camilla visited Peterborough in January 2016 to celebrate the work done to promote literacy in the city.