Charity success for legal team

A charity trek from Peterborough to Oundle raised more than £1,000 for charity.

A team of 26 staff from Hunt & Coombs Solicitors plus five dogs undertook their ‘Oundle Team Challenge’ of walking from the office on Thorpe Road in Peterborough to the office in Oundle. The walk raised £1,200 for Macmillan and CPSL Mind.

Senior partner at the firm, Anna Spriggs, said: “We had a lot of fun completing this challenge and we’re very proud to have raised so much money for our chosen charities in the process.

“Well done to all those who took part.”