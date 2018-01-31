Charity shop flooded by sewage for fourth time

The manager of a Peterborough charity shop has made an urgent appeal for donations after thousands of pounds of stock was destroyed when storerooms were flooded by sewage for the fourth time,

The Bridge Street branch of Oxfam saw the basement flooded over the weekend, causing the shop to close while repairs take place.

The shop is due to open again on Thursday, but manager Regan Wells said she was ‘frustrated’ by the events of the weekend.

She said: “It is very frustrating to see what has happened again.

“There were a lot of clothes, books, homewares down there, and a lot have been ruined.

“We had thousands of pounds of stock in the basement which has all been ruined.

“All of the team are frustrated it has happened again. We have a team of volunteers who come in here for a variety of reasons - from retired people to teenagers on their Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“We really need more donations and volunteers to come and help when we open.

“We have a great team here, from all parts of the community. I love my job - I just want to come back to work and raise money for Oxfam to help fight poverty.”

The shop had been previously flooded in October 2015, June 2017 and October 2017. A flashing light has been installed in the shop to indicate there is a flooding problem - but the incident in June was the only time it happened when the shop was open.

The problems have been caused by a sewage tank behind the store which is managed by Peterborough City Council.

Mrs Wells said the council had paid for all the repairs that had been carried out at the shop.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Peterborough City Council regarding the issue.

Anyone wishing to help the charity shop should visit the branch in Bridge Street.