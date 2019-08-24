Charity offers free support for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents to lower energy bills

Environmental charity PECT is offering help and support for eligible residents to apply for the Warm Homes Discount scheme which could entitle you to £140 off your electricity, and (in some cases) gas bill, as a one-off payment to your energy account.

Living in a cold home can have a detrimental impact on your physical and mental wellbeing but inadequately heated homes are widespread across the UK, with at least 4 million households classified as ‘fuel poor’.

The Peterborough Environment City Trust is keen to support households in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire that are struggling to pay their energy bills or cannot keep their home heated at a sufficient temperature.

The charity has already carried out thousands of free and impartial household visits through its ‘Warm Homes’ project. The support includes an ‘Energy Pack’, tariff reviews, advice on keeping homes warm and costs down, and supporting residents with grant applications.

PECT said: “Huge numbers of homeowners are unable to adequately heat their homes,and this has significant health implications and places enormous pressure on the NHS.

“Our project ultimately seeks to tackle this growing issue by providing householders with a free helping hand to make their homes more energy efficient and to save money on their energy bills.”

To find out more about the help PECT is offering, call 01733 568408, email warmhomes@pect.org.uk or visit www.pect.org.uk/WarmHomes.