Charity looking for its own home

A Peterborough charity is looking for a permanent home of its own.

Peterborough Area Down’s Syndrome Group was founded 21 years ago and has continued to grow, with members aged from four weeks to 42 years. The group offers a variety of sessions including drop-ins, drama, dance and speech therapy.

Spokesperson Maggie Scott said “The group is made very welcome in a variety of venues, but the time has come where we need to be able to store equipment and have a permanent base in order to apply for grants and extend what we can offer our members, particularly our adult members.”

Anyone who knows of an underused village hall, or even has a patch of land in Peterborough or Stamford which can have a unit put on it, can email Maggie at maggie@scotbeach.co.uk.