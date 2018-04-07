Charity dinner for mayor

Have your say

A charity dinner in aid of the Mayor of Peterborough’s charities and British Friends of Islamgarh Welfare Trust was hosted by city councillor Ansar Ali.

A total of £450 was raised on the evening at Tavan in Lincoln Road.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox, mayoress Cllr Judy Fox, deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash and deputy mayoress Doreen Roberts were all in attendance at the Middle Eastern restaurant.

Cllr Ali said: “I am extremely grateful for the support from my friends once again - we all had a great time.

“I feel blessed to be supporting charitable causes.”

Cllr Fox is raising money this year for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, Sea Cadets and Shopmobility.