Charity ball to raise money in memory of former Peterborough teacher and bowls player

A charity ball is being organised to raise money in memory a former Peterborough teacher and top bowls player.

Former England under-25 bowls player Hannah Overton from Fengate was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia shortly after a match in July with the Parkway Bowling Club which plays its home matches in Maskew Avenue.

The poster for the charity ball

Sadly she lost her brave battle aged just 28 .

Hannah grew up in Whittlesey and attended Sir Harry Smith Community College.

During her time at Bishop Grosseteste University in Lincoln, Hannah travelled to The Gambia and raised funds to help disadvantaged children access education.

Hannah started her teaching career at Gladstone Primary Academy before moving to St Botolph’s Church of England Primary in Oundle Road, where she became interim assistant head before her diagnosis.

The school is now looking to fundraise for a track around the school field to implement a ‘daily mile’ initiative in school as Hannah was very passionate about the idea.

Hannah’s close friend Sarah Leuty, and a small committee, are now organising the Opal Charity Ball to be held at Springfields Events & Conference Centre, Spalding, on November 9 this year.

After consulting with her parents, all profits raised will be divided between Bloodwise UK, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice (where Hannah spent her final days) and the Haematology ward at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, where Hannah received her treatment.

Sarah, of Long Sutton, said: “In order to make as much money as we possibly can for these very worthwhile charities, we are asking if businesses/organisations would kindly sponsor an element of the ball. This would help us to cover the cost of some of the outgoings.

“We are hoping to accommodate 350 guests as Hannah was a very popular young woman. She played bowls internationally and proudly captained the England under-25 team.

“Hannah was brave and courageous until the very end. A true inspiration to those who knew and loved her.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available (see below) and businesses are being asked if they can donate a raffle prize or item that could be auctioned.

Tickets for the ball are on sale from Saturday, February 2 and are £55. That includes a three course dinner, drinks reception, photo booth, raffle and auction and live band.

Tables of 10 and eight are available.

To buy tickets, or for more information, email: sara_opalball@outlook.com.

Sarah also wanted to thank Phil Newton of Double 7 Design LTD for producing the ball poster for free.

In addition, Sarah’s husband Calvin Leuty has set himself the challenge to cycle 3,000 miles throughout 2019 in order to raise money for Bloodwise UK, which equates to roughly 60 miles a week.

He is currently doing this on an exercise bike, but when the weather becomes warmer he will be completing these miles outdoors.

He will also be taking his exercise bike to different locations around the area in the hope to drum up some interest and support.

He is hoping to be able to complete this in time for the ball and do his last few miles on stage for all of guests to see.

Ball sponsorship

Music sponsorship, £1,000 - This package includes six free tickets to the event, your information featured upon the sponsor display, in the brochure and noted on any social media or press campaigns.

Advertising also includes your information displayed on a banner on the front of the stage.

Reception drink sponsorship, £500 - This package includes three free tickets to the event, your information featured upon the sponsor display, in the brochure and noted on any social media or press campaigns.

Your information will also be displayed in the Marquee Room as guests arrive and will be one of the first points of advertising that the guests see.

Table drink sponsorship, £500 - This package includes three free tickets to the event, your information featured upon the sponsor display, in the brochure and noted on any social media or press campaigns. Your business will be also be advertised on all of the bottles of gin.

Decoration Sponsorship, £350 - This package includes two free tickets to the event, your information featured upon the sponsor display, in the brochure and noted on any social media or press campaigns. Your information will also be displayed in the middle of all of the tables.

Table sponsorship, £50 - In return for this, your information will be featured upon the sponsor display, in the brochure and noted on any social media or press campaigns. Your information will also be shown for all guests to see on the table plan.

