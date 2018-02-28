Chaos on the A1 as 'Beast from the East' strikes Peterborough

It is traffic chaos on the A1 due to the severe weather conditions caused by the 'Beast from the East'.

Highways England is currently saying that the A1M is shut from Junction 17 at Haddon to the A6121 at Tinwell.

It said: "All strategic traffic is advised to use the M1. If within the closure we are working to get you moving. Northbound traffic is now being turned by police. Gritters and snow plough are at the scene."

Cambridgeshire police said snow and ice prevented traffic from moving between Stamford and Wansford in the early hours of this morning, with Highways England forced to send out snow ploughs and gritters.

At just before 5am this morning police said the A1 at Stamford was slowly moving south now with still long delays north and several hours from the snow being cleared, with tailbacks stretching to Grantham.

One motorists contacted the Peterborough Telegraph at around 2am this morning to say he had been queuing on the A1 at Stamford for more than 90 minutes with no signs of movement.

Long delays on South Fen Road caused by the A15 closure yesterday. Photo: Sheila Curtis

This is the second day of problems on our roads after four people died yesterday.

Three woman died in a head-on crash between a car and a lorry on the A15 at Baston at 6.15am.

A man also died following a series of collisions on the A47 near Peterborough.

On top of that, a school bus containing 45 school children collided with a car near Deeping St James.

Moreover, the Met Office warning for snow and wind in Peterborough was yesterday extended until Saturday.

The snow struck yesterday evening during Peterborough United's match against Walsall, forcing the game to be held up while the players shovelled some of the snow off the pitch (video courtesy of Andy Martin).

We will keep you updated throughout the day.